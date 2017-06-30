Blues 43 mins ago 12:50 p.m.Blues sign trio of forwards early in free agency period

The Blues weren't expected to make any big splashes once the free agency period opened up on Saturday but they did fill some depth needs on opening day. In an effort to replace Ryan Reaves, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week at the NHL Draft, the Blues went out and signed veteran Chris Thorburn to of the Winnipeg Jets -- who was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft -- to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million along with forward Beau Bennett, formerly of the New Jersey Devils, to a one-year, $650,000 contract and restricted free agent Oskar Sundqvist, acquired in the Reaves trade, to a one-year, $650,000 contract.

