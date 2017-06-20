Yes, That's the Voice of St. Louis Blues Powerhouse Eric McSpadden in the Call of Duty Trailer
Last weekly, as guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Segel-Moss hosts his weekly Tuesday night blues session at the Venice Cafe, joining him are fellow guitarist/vocalist Tommy Halloran, drummer Bill Hamm, and Eric McSpadden on vocals and harmonica.
