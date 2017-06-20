Vegas deals Methot to Stars
Dallas sent goalie prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round draft pick to Vegas. The deal comes less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.
