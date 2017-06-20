Syracuse Crunch goalie coach David Al...

Syracuse Crunch goalie coach David Alexander to join St. Louis Blues staff

Thursday Jun 15

Syracuse Crunch goalie coach David Alexander has been named to the same job with the NHL's St. Louis Blues. Alexander, who turned 35 on Wednesday, has spent the past four seasons with the Crunch.

