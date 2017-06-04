St. Louis Blues: Scottie Upshall Migh...

St. Louis Blues: Scottie Upshall Might Be Forced Into Free Agency

18 hrs ago

With unrestricted free agency less than one month away, the St. Louis Blues may not have as many internal decisions to make compared to years past. Among the St. Louis Blues' seven unrestricted free agents , only Scottie Upshall played more than a dozen games last season.

