Ryan Reaves is more important to the Blues than David Perron
Tomorrow, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each NHL team in the Expansion Draft. When the St. Louis Blues list was revealed this past weekend, Ryan Reaves was protected instead of journeyman winger, David Perron.
