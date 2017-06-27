Report: Nail Yakupov interested in si...

Report: Nail Yakupov interested in signing with the Canucks

Former first overall pick Nail Yakupov did not receive a qualifying offer from the St. Louis Blues and is now an unrestricted free agent. The once highly-touted and exciting Yakupov has fallen on hard times as of late, scoring just 9 points in 40 games for the Blues last season.

