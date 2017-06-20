Penguins pay steep price for tough guy Ryan Reaves
Penguins pay steep price for tough guy Ryan Reaves Ryan Reaves provides toughness ... but not much scoring ability. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t516kV CHICAGO - The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins paid a heavy price Friday to buy protection for Sidney Crosby.
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
