Mock Expansion Draft: A Chance For Armstrong

Hockey nerds like me have one eye on Pittsburgh and Nashville fighting for The Cup and the other on the Expansion Draft that will create the roster for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. This is the first NHL expansion since the 2000 expansion that created the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild, the longest NHL stretch without expansion since the 1967 expansion created the 'Next Six' after "The Original Six" took shape in 1942.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.