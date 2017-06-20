Grass Valley Skates into St. Louis Bl...

Grass Valley Skates into St. Louis Blues' Video Control Room

Wednesday

The Scotttrade Center in St. Louis, home to the St. Louis Blues, went through some offseason adjustments leading up to the 2016-2017 NHL season, installing video equipment from Grass Valley into its video control room.

