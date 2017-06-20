Flames land goalie Smith from Coyotes...

Flames land goalie Smith from Coyotes for Johnson, Hickey and conditional pick

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Penticton Herald

Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith watches a puck as it sails wide of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis on March 27, 2017. The Calgary Flames acquired goaltender Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in exchange for netminder Chad Johnson, defenceman Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round draft pick.

