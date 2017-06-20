Evaluating the Brayden Schenn trade

Evaluating the Brayden Schenn trade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broad Street Hockey

Just a year after locking him up to a lucrative contract extension, the Flyers traded Brayden Schenn. Was it the right move? On a night that saw the Philadelphia Flyers add Nolan Patrick to their organization with the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC