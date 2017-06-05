Colton Parayko Is Not Going To Toronto

Tyler Dellow published an article on The Atlantic this evening wherein he argues that the Toronto Maple Leafs should make a push for Parayko, as he's currently slated to be a restricted free agent this summer. Toronto is a team badly in need of defensemen, and Parayko is a highly skilled player who would have many suiters if he were to be on the market.

