Clearing up CBA confusion: Colton Parayko is definitely eligible for an offer sheet
Tyler Dellow of the Athletic TO recently wrote an article in which he proposed the Leafs would be in a position to successfully pry Colton Parayko away from the St. Louis Blues via offer sheet. Without waxing about the merits or probability of success of such a move, I noticed that some of the discourse revolved around why such an offer sheet may not even be possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC