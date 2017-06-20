Canucks Draft Day Live Blog Extravaganza

Canucks Draft Day Live Blog Extravaganza

Trevor Linden referred to the first day of the NHL Entry Draft as Christmas, which makes sense: every team gets a present, though some have re-gifted those presents in advance. At this time, the Canucks hold the fifth overall pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.

