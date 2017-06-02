Blues bring back Jackman as coach, a ...

Blues bring back Jackman as coach, a 'great benefit to our young defensemen'

Friday Jun 2

Following the hire of Steve Ott an assistant coach - just weeks after Ott was playing for Montreal in the playoffs - the Blues have brought back longtime defenseman Barret Jackman as a development coach. "We are excited to have Barret back with the Blues organization," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a release.

Chicago, IL

