Bennett, Grigorenko, Chiasson among notable players to not receive qualifying offers
Monday was the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents, and there were a number of notable ones to not receive such an offer from their teams, making them eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1. Among some of the bigger names to not receive offers were Washington Capitals forward Brett Connolly , St. Louis Blues forward Nail Yakupov , New Jersey Devils forward Beau Bennett , Colorado Avalanche forward Mikhail Grigorenko , and Calgary Flames forward Alex Chiasson . Connolly scored 15 goals in only 66 games for the Capitals this season, and it sounds like even though he did not receive a qualifying offer on Monday the team would still like to re-sign him.
