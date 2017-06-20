Advanced hockey camp moving from Cana...

Advanced hockey camp moving from Canada to Wesley Chapel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When Gordie Zimmermann traveled to Canada last summer to attend an advanced hockey camp with his son, what he saw amazed him: five days of training and tournaments, book-ended by a mock draft and closing ceremony, all aimed at pushing highly skilled youth players to the professional level. The newly constructed Florida Hospital Center Ice, of which Zimmermann is managing partner, will play host to the V-Red Prospects Advanced Camp from July 16 to 20. This will be the first year the 16-year-old camp, which got its start in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is held in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC