Advanced hockey camp moving from Canada to Wesley Chapel
When Gordie Zimmermann traveled to Canada last summer to attend an advanced hockey camp with his son, what he saw amazed him: five days of training and tournaments, book-ended by a mock draft and closing ceremony, all aimed at pushing highly skilled youth players to the professional level. The newly constructed Florida Hospital Center Ice, of which Zimmermann is managing partner, will play host to the V-Red Prospects Advanced Camp from July 16 to 20. This will be the first year the 16-year-old camp, which got its start in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is held in the United States.
