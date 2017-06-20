2017 NHL Free Agency: Beau Bennett could be a bottom of the roster bargain
A handful of interesting players were not signed to qualifying offers by Monday's deadline. St. Louis Blues forward Nail Yakupov, Colorado Avalanche forward Mikhail Grigorenko, and Calgary Flames forward Alex Chiasson were all unsigned, and are set to become unrestricted free agents on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC