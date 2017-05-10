What's Next for the Blues?

Fresh off the heels of a six-game series loss to Nashville, and with a "transitional" season in the rear-view mirror, an uncomfortable question hangs over the Blues like a thick fog: what will this team transition into? If the answer is "Stanley Cup contender," then the only way to truly square that circle is to obtain a legitimate #1 center. The lack of depth up the middle for the Blues was impossible to ignore.

