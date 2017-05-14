Vladimir Tarasenko tallies twice as B...

Vladimir Tarasenko tallies twice as Blues even series with Predators

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia skates in front of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne of Finland left after Tarasenko scored the winning goal during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored in the third period to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Carlson's penalty - a roughing call - resulted in Justin Schultz scoring a power play goal mid-way through the second period, just three minutes after the Capitals rallied for two quick goals to tie the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC