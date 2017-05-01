Tarasenko scores twice as Blues beat ...

Tarasenko scores twice as Blues beat Predators 3-2

A- Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 3:51 left to help St. Louis tie the Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece. Letestu added a second goal on the power play at 6:23 to put Edmonton ahead in the third and quickly Adam Larsson scored less than two minutes later to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead.

