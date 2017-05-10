Second round comes to an end in the East and West

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot from the Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson, middle, who gets behind the Penguins' Matt Cullen during the second period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Penguins won, 5-2, to win the series 4-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Triangle.