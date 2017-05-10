Preds' 1st big trade of 2016 paying o...

Preds' 1st big trade of 2016 paying off for team, Johansen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 7, 2017, photo, Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. Johansen is the big center the Predators brought in with their first big trade of 2016, lost in all the attention focused on the acquisition of defenseman P.K. Subban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC