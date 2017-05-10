Preds' 1st big trade of 2016 paying off for team, Johansen
In this May 7, 2017, photo, Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. Johansen is the big center the Predators brought in with their first big trade of 2016, lost in all the attention focused on the acquisition of defenseman P.K. Subban.
