Predatorsa P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIK-AM Boise.