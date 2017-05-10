Predatorsa P.K. Subban fined $2,000 f...

Predatorsa P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment

KTIK-AM Boise

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation.

Chicago, IL

