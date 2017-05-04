Predators edge Blues 2-1, take 3-1 series lead

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis celebrates with teammates after he scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesda... . St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, i... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.