Peter Laviolette too busy coaching Preds to ponder history

In this May 7, 2017, file photo, Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette, top left, talks with assistant coach Kevin McCarthy during the team's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. Laviolette is just the third coach since the NHL split its playoffs between conferences in 1994 to take three different teams to a conference final, joining Ken Hitchcock and Darryl Sutter .

