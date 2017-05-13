Parayko joins Canada at worlds
Colton Parayko of St. Albert joined Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship after the St. Louis Blues were eliminated in the National Hockey League playoffs Sunday. The first game for the 24-year-old defenceman was Thursday's 3-2 win over France in Paris.
