Niceville artist is NHL goalie mask painter
Jason Livery worked inside of his Niceville shop last week, holding an unfinished hockey mask belonging to St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen. The local artist is one of only a handful of people worldwide who specialize in painting goalies' masks for the National Hockey League.
