NHL playoffs 2017: P.K. Subban penali...

NHL playoffs 2017: P.K. Subban penalized for embellishing hit that sent him to locker room

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson was penalized for going high on P.K. Subban, but the Preds lost their power play due to a controversial call An injury scare briefly sent P.K. Subban to the locker room during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Blues, but what might have been a Predators power play was negated when officials ruled the defenseman embellished the hit to his head. As part of a chippy, penalty-ridden third period, Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson took a run at Subban off a faceoff shortly after Nashville scored to make it 1-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC