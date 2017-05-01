NHL playoffs 2017: P.K. Subban penalized for embellishing hit that sent him to locker room

Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson was penalized for going high on P.K. Subban, but the Preds lost their power play due to a controversial call An injury scare briefly sent P.K. Subban to the locker room during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Blues, but what might have been a Predators power play was negated when officials ruled the defenseman embellished the hit to his head. As part of a chippy, penalty-ridden third period, Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson took a run at Subban off a faceoff shortly after Nashville scored to make it 1-0.

