Lack of offense costs Blues in Game 4 loss to Predators

It's important to note that fourth-line players delivered the game-winning goals for the Predators in Games 1 and 3. To start the second period, Cody McLeod of the Predators' netted the second goal of the night with a tip-in from a rebound behind the Blues' net. Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

