Here's What Worked: Booms, Goalies, and Heels
Despite the Blues playing one of their best games of the series last night, the Preds emerged victorious in Game Four, winning the game 2-1 on goals by James Neal and Ryan Ellis . It was an extremely close hockey game, with the result riding on mere inches-Ellis saving the puck on the goal line, Neal flinging the puck just beyond Allen's reach-but the Preds would not be denied their 3rd win of the series.
