Facing elimination and desperate for goals, Blues fire up the line blender
After leaving Nashville with as many losses as goals scored, the Blues return to Scottrade tomorrow looking to keep their season alive. Head coach Mike Yeo juggled his trios at Thursday's practice, with the biggest development being Vladimir Sobotka 's ascension to the top line with Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko .
