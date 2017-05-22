Day Of Change For The Blues - Assistant Coaches Let Go, AHL Affiliation Ended
It's rare in the history of the St. Louis Blues that May 16th is a date of consequence, and yet today major events unfolded that had nothing to do with Steve Yzerman. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, and Rick Wilson, along with goalie coordinator Ty Conklin , were let go by the organization .
