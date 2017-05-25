David Backes recruits other pro athletes in campaign to find home for rescued steers
The organization that saved six steer after they escaped from a St. Louis slaughterhouse in March is closer to reaching its fundraising goal thanks in part to former St. Louis Blues player David Backes and other professional athletes.
