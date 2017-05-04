Complete effort by Preds leads to 2-1 series lead on Blues
St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester congratulates goalie Jake Allen after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and newly elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agreed to the bet shortly before the Predators beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead. Nashville played well in splitting the first two games of the series in St. Louis and were close to leaving the Gateway City with a 2-0 advantage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC