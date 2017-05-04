Complete effort by Preds leads to 2-1 series lead on Blues

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester congratulates goalie Jake Allen after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and newly elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agreed to the bet shortly before the Predators beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead. Nashville played well in splitting the first two games of the series in St. Louis and were close to leaving the Gateway City with a 2-0 advantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.