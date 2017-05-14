Colorado Avalanche: Exploring a Matt Duchene Trade with St. Louis Blues
Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene is likely on his way out this summer, and the St. Louis Blues could be an option. Make no mistake, Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene is an elite center.
