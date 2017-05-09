Blues want long-term deal for Parayko, who will play at Worlds

Blues GM Doug Armstrong met with the media today in the wake of his club's season-ending playoff loss to Nashville and, unsurprisingly, Colton Parayko was a significant topic of discussion. Just hours after Hockey Canada announced Parayko would join the club at the World Hockey Championship , Armstrong said St. Louis would like to get the RFA blueliner signed to a long-term deal, calling him a " cornerstone player ."

