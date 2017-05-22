Blues owner gives Armstrong vote of confidence
Given all the upheaval in St. Louis this season, it was fair to ask questions about GM Doug Armstrong's job security. So last week the Post-Dispatch did exactly that , posing the query to Blues owner Tom Stillman: Do you think Armstrong's the right guy for the job? "Yes, I do," Stillman replied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC