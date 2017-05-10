Blues 7 mins ago 6:08 p.m.Alexander S...

Blues 7 mins ago 6:08 p.m.Alexander Steen reflects on season cut short

Jack of all trades forward Alexander Steen, who is a left wing by trade but lines up at center and on the right wing when the Blues need him to, stood in the team locker room at the conclusion of the season, there with his teammates cleaning out their belongings before heading off for the summer. Steen, wearing a boot on his left, and no, it wasn't a cowboy boot picked up in the Music City, played the entire postseason -- all but Game 5 of the second round -- with a broken left foot and took injections to freeze the area affected.

