Blues 7 mins ago 3:36 p.m.The Blues w...

Blues 7 mins ago 3:36 p.m.The Blues won't call it a must-win game

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The Blues won't call it a must-win game, but a pair of lineup changes shouldn't only get the team's attention but also help out, according to coach Mike Yeo, with some much-needed speed and size. Forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Zach Sanford are expected to be in for Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Nashville Predators , and although Yeo wouldn't specify who would be coming out, it appears Paajarvi and Sanford would replace Ivan Barbashev and Jori Lehtera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC