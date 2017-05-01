Blues 7 mins ago 3:36 p.m.The Blues won't call it a must-win game

The Blues won't call it a must-win game, but a pair of lineup changes shouldn't only get the team's attention but also help out, according to coach Mike Yeo, with some much-needed speed and size. Forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Zach Sanford are expected to be in for Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Nashville Predators , and although Yeo wouldn't specify who would be coming out, it appears Paajarvi and Sanford would replace Ivan Barbashev and Jori Lehtera.

