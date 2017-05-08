Blues 17 mins ago 9:51 p.m.Tarasenko ...

Blues 17 mins ago 9:51 p.m.Tarasenko surgery rumors unfounded

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko during the second period against the Nashville Predators in game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Like some of his Blues teammates, Vladimir Tarasenko is dealing with the bumps and bruises that come along with a long and at times arduous NHL season but nothing that will require surgery.

