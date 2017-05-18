Blues 15 mins ago 12:23 p.m.Joel Edmundson reflects on Blues season
Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson, much like partner Colton Parayko, was able to take a tremendous jump in his second NHL season. Edmundson doubled his goal total from the regular season in the playoffs, hitting it in 11 games that took 69 in the regular season to accomplish; he also finished plus-12 in the playoffs.
