Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has three assists as Canada routs Norway

20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, right, battles for the puck with with Norway's Monday in the world championships in Paris. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Norway at the world championships Monday in Paris, giving him five goals and six assists in six games at the tournament.

