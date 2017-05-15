Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon has three assists as Canada routs Norway
Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, right, battles for the puck with with Norway's Monday in the world championships in Paris. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Norway at the world championships Monday in Paris, giving him five goals and six assists in six games at the tournament.
