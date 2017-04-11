Yeo, It's Me: Ex-Wild Coach Leads Blues Into Playoff Matchup
He was supposed to take over as head coach next season, after Ken Hitchcock's retirement, not in the middle of this one. The plan certainly didn't include a first-round matchup for Yeo and the Blues against the Minnesota Wild, who fired him just last year.
