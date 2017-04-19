Wild's Erik Haula will miss Game 4 wi...

Wild's Erik Haula will miss Game 4 with undisclosed injury

A prickly Wild coach Bruce Boudreau refused to give an inch in the hours before Wednesday's must-win game against the Blues, insisting he hasn't changed his lines in response to a 3-0 deficit in Minnesota's best-of-seven first-round playoff series with the Blues. Boudreau changed almost everything with his lines during Tuesday's practice in the Twin Cities, indicating major changes for the rest of the lineup.

