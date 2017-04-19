Wild's Erik Haula will miss Game 4 with undisclosed injury

A prickly Wild coach Bruce Boudreau refused to give an inch in the hours before Wednesday's must-win game against the Blues, insisting he hasn't changed his lines in response to a 3-0 deficit in Minnesota's best-of-seven first-round playoff series with the Blues. Boudreau changed almost everything with his lines during Tuesday's practice in the Twin Cities, indicating major changes for the rest of the lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.