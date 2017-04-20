Wild opens at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues
Beginning Wednesday, the Wild and St. Louis Blues face off for the second time in three years. The Wild beat the Blues in 2015, 4 games to 2. The Wild has made the playoffs five years in a row and eight times in 16 years.
