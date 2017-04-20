Wild enters playoffs on bit of a roll

After playing the most games in the NHL since the trade deadline, with the most back-to-backs and not getting more than a day between games in five weeks, the Wild has hit the finish line with Saturday night's regular-season finale at Arizona and can reset before opening the first round of the playoffs at home this week against former Wild coach Mike Yeo and his St. Louis Blues. Because of the rough four-win March, it's easy to forget that six weeks ago, the Wild was one of the NHL's most consistent teams.

