Wild-Blues: Jarret Stoll knows 3-0 comebacks, and thinks Minnesota can do it

San Jose Sharks left wing Bryan Lerg, left, and Los Angeles Kings center Jarret Stoll battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Los Angeles. With two games left in the Los Angeles Kings' 2014 first-round playoff series, Jarret Stoll knew he would be part of just the fourth team to rally from a 3-0 series deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.