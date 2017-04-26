Video: Austin Watson takes a shot at Vladimir Tarasenko

The St. Louis Blues and their fans showed class in how they reacted to Kevin Fiala 's very, very scary injury during Game 1. Still, these are two physical Central Division rivals, so you expect to see some nastiness here and there between the Blues and Nashville Predators. One moment that will likely divide onlookers came when Predators tough guy Austin Watson got a shot in on Vladimir Tarasenko , at least briefly hurting the world-class sniper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.